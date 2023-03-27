The Travelers+Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), will host its 50th %3Ci%3ECyber%3A+Prepare%2C+Prevent%2C+Mitigate%2C+Restore%3C%2Fi%3E%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E symposium Tuesday, March 21, at the New York Stock Exchange. The in-person event, which will also be livestreamed, aims to promote dialogue and education on helping organizations prepare for and respond to cyber incidents.

“We are looking forward to returning to the New York Stock Exchange for this milestone event and to discuss strategies for businesses to increase their cyber resiliency,” said Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers. “The 2022+Travelers+Risk+Index noted that 80% of leaders find it difficult to keep up with the evolving cyber landscape, making this an even more relevant conversation.”

The symposium, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EST, will be moderated by Woodward and will feature a keynote address from Valerie Cofield, Chief of Strategy, Policy and Plans at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Other speakers include:

Tim Francis, Vice President, Enterprise Cyber Lead, Travelers.

Ryan Hebert, Business Information Security Officer, New York Stock Exchange.

Jennifer A. Coughlin, Partner, Mullen Coughlin.

Rich Richard, Chief of Cybersecurity, Region 2, CISA.

“In today’s reality, the burden of implementing effective security measures into technology often falls on consumers, but products should be designed and developed with security measures from the start,” said Cofield. “We’ve seen the impact of cyberattacks on businesses, hospitals, schools and governments. This is why CISA is pushing for a model of sustainable cybersecurity, one that demands radical transparency to ensure that consumers don’t have to play catch up, but instead keep up as new cybersecurity risks emerge.”

“The New York Stock Exchange is thrilled to host the 50th Travelers Institute cybersecurity symposium for an engaging conversation on a top-of-mind issue for business leaders,” said Hebert. “Advancements in technology can exacerbate the emergence of cyber threats, and I look forward to discussing how the business community should best respond.”

All Travelers Institute events are free and open to the public. Those interested in attending can register here. For more information, visit Travelers.com%2FTravelers-Institute.

About the Travelers Institute

The Travelers+Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers’ senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

