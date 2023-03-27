SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges First Republic Bank (: FRC) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



First Republic Bank Investigation:

The investigation focuses on First Republic Bank’s assurances that its “capital and liquidity positions are very strong, and its capital remains well above the regulatory threshold for well-capitalized banks.”

Investors began to learn the truth on Mar. 12, 2023, when the Wall Street Journal reported that First Republic shored up its finances with additional funding from the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan Chase.

Then, on Mar. 15, 2023, the Financial Times reported that S&P Global Ratings downgraded First Republic’s credit four tiers to junk (BB+), largely because the rating agency concluded that about 68% of the bank’s total deposits (the portion above the FDIC’s insurance limit of $250k) is the most susceptible to withdrawal. Fitch Ratings also reportedly downgraded First Republic to BB- from A-, and put the bank on negative rating watch, and cited deposit concerns.

These events sent the price of First Republic shares sharply lower.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether First Republic mislead investors about known risks," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

