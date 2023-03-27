SKIL Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Skillsoft's Purchase of Codecademy for Conflicts of Interest

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MONSEY, N.Y., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the acquisition last year of Codecademy by Skillsoft Corp. (: SKIL) (“Skillsoft”) for approximately $207.6 million in cash and 30.4 million shares of Skillsoft common stock, for conflicts of interest.

If you acquired Skillsoft shares on or before December 21, 2021, and remain a Skillsoft shareholder and have questions about your legal rights, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your options at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/skillsoft/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at [email protected].

Why is there an investigation?
On December 22, 2021, Skillsoft announced it had agreed to acquire Codecademy, an online learning platform for technical skills, for approximately $525 million in cash and stock (the “Transaction”).

On February 25, 2022, Skillsoft filed a proxy statement with the SEC disclosing further details about the Transaction.

Among other things, the proxy disclosed that as of February 24, 2022, MIH Learning B.V. (“Prosus”) held approximately 37.5% of Skillsoft’s common stock, and an affiliate of Prosus, MIH Edtech Investments B.V., held approximately 23.8% of the equity of Codecademy. Thus, Prosus sat on both sides of the Transaction, and had interests in the Transaction that differed from those of other Skillsoft stockholders.

Further, while serving as a member of the Skillsoft Board and holding approximately 25.2% of Skillsoft’s shares, Michael Klein (through his company, The Klein Group, LLC) served as a consultant on the Transaction for which Skillsoft agreed to pay the Klein Group a fee equal to the greater of (i) $2.0 million and (ii) 0.35% of the aggregate merger consideration at the closing of the Transaction. Thus, Mr. Klein had an interest in the closing of the Transaction that differed from those of other Skillsoft stockholders.

Skillsoft Academy closed the acquisition of Codecademy on April 4, 2022.

Since April 4, 2022, Skillsoft’s stock price has fallen 67.6% from a close of $6.01 per share on April 4, 2022, to a close of $1.95 per share on March 17, 2023.

About Wohl & Fruchter
Wohl & Fruchter LLP, with offices in New York City and Monsey, has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:
Wohl & Fruchter LLP
Joshua E. Fruchter
Toll Free 866.833.6245
[email protected]
www.wohlfruchter.com

ti?nf=ODc5MTU4MyM1NDcxMDkyIzIyMzMyNzc=
Wohl-Fruchter-LLP.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.