Steven Crowder Leads With More Than 58,000 Presale Paying Subscribers

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Top political commentator Steven Crowder is back starting today with live streams at 10 a.m. ET on Rumble.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ; RUM), announced today that Steven Crowder, one of the top podcasters on the platform with more than 1.2 million followers, has reached over 58,000 paying subscribers for his “Mug Club” community before the launch of his show. For $89 per year, annual subscribers have access to question-and-answer sessions and other exclusive content, such as comedic performances and on-location videos.

His hit show "Louder with Crowder" live streams four days a week at 10:00 a.m. ET; the most popular episode has over 3.5 million views to date, which further positions him as one of the most powerful voices on Rumble. Additionally, Crowder will be producing episodes of "Change My Mind," which were a YouTube hit with the top video reaching 44 million views.

"I understand working within systems to change the system. In other words, it's YouTube's sandbox, you play in it. Not when you reach the point where you are precluded from speaking the truth," Crowder said on Russell Brand's podcast "Stay Free."

"Who are you reaching if it's not the truth? And Rumble is willing to gamble and let the cards fall where they may and allow the truth to stand on its own," Crowder added.

“Steven was by far the most popular voice on Rumble during the midterm elections, and that didn’t go unnoticed," said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. "More than 58,000 paying subscribers before a show debuts is something few, if any, can accomplish in this market. Steven is simply the most important online conservative commentator in the world, and his numbers tell that story."

You can subscribe to Steven Crowder’s Rumble page at https://rumble.com/StevenCrowder.
You can join Steven Crowder’s Mug Club community at https://mugclub.rumble.com/.

DEFINITIONS
“Paying subscribers” represents the total number of paying subscribers in the “Mug Club” community of Steven Crowder on Rumble’s platforms, including both fully paid subscriptions and free trial subscriptions that convert to paid subscriptions after the trial period.

ABOUT RUMBLE
Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit https://corp.rumble.com.

Contact: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5MTU4NyM1NDcxMDkzIzIyNDkzNjQ=
Rumble-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.