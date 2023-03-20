Blockchain Casual Golf Game 'BIRDIE SHOT' Global Launching on Google Play

3 hours ago
PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, March 20, 2023

  • BIRDIE SHOT is now available on the Google Play Store
  • Players can enjoy newly updated competition contents such Near-Pin Mode, Master Mode and more
  • Various in-game items and game tokens will be given to participants of joint events

SEOUL, South Korea, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- METABORA (Co-representatives: Gyehan Song & Sangjoon Woo), an affiliate of Kakao Games, which develops and publishes global games, launched their casual golf game 'BIRDIE SHOT : Enjoy & Earn' on Google Play.

Following the launching of BIRDIE SHOT on Google Play through their brand page last October, METABORA starts their service on Google Play market with enhanced user accessibility and convenience.

A user who already downloaded BIRDIE SHOT on its existing brand page can download it also on Google Play, and then play it by importing data from his/her existing account. However, BIRDIE SHOT is not available in some countries such as South Korea, China, Singapore, etc.; and is available only on Android (operating system).

In celebration of BIRDIE SHOT launch on Google Play, METABORA will hold a joint event with Glip, a Web3.0 game community platform. During this event, new users who verify their achievement of 'World Tour Tier 3' through the Glip application will be rewarded 50 Epic Drinks that will enable them to level up their own characters. Additionally, 3,000 participants who fulfilled the condition will receive a bonus reward of BIRDIE tokens.

In addition to BIRDIE SHOT launching onto the Google Play store, its in-game contents are updated on a large scale. New competition modes Such as the Near-pin Mode, where a player driving his/her golf ball closest to the hole wins, and the Masters Mode, where a player earns GOLD for the ranking of 1v1 competition, will be added. Also, the new Lucky Box system will let players can exchange their GOLD earned with various items.

In addition, METABORA will host the 'BORA Cup' tournaments with a total prize money pool of 3 million tBORA tokens following its BIRDIE SHOT launching on Google Play. The total prize pool for the tournament will be equivalent to that of top-tier global blockchain games. Participants will compete against each other in one-on-one matches and earn a significant amount of tBORA tokens based on their final placements in the tournaments.

BIRDIE SHOT is a blockchain-based casual golf game where users can make their own golf team and compete with other players in a variety of golf courses around the globe.

Users can earn the in-game currency GOLD while enjoying BIRDIE SHOT, which can be exchanged for tokens on the BORA PORTAL for profit.

For further details of BIRDIESHOT and its launch on Google Play, you can visit its brand page and Discord channel through the links below.

*BIRDIE SHOT Brand Page: https://www.birdieshot.io/
*BORA Discord Channel: https://discord.com/invite/borachain
*BIRDIE SHOT Page on Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.metabora.birdieshot

  • Contact Points at METABORA for Press Release

Kelly Lee, Deputy Manager, [email protected]
Allen Ha, Manager, [email protected]

About METABORA

METABORA is a parent company of METABORA SINGAPORE which is a casual game development company, providing their blockchain platform service "BORA".

Many partners from diverse sectors participate in the BORA ecosystem, which can change and develop Token Economics, Contents, Blockchain Technology, etc.; and seek to create synergy between game/sports/entertainment contents.

METABORA makes efforts to build GameFi-customized services including NFT trade, token swap, DeFi, etc., operating BORA Portal with BORANETWORK; and to improve user accessibility to diverse contents by listing the BORA token on major cryptocurrency exchanges around the world.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockchain-casual-golf-game-birdie-shot-global-launching-on-google-play-301775898.html

SOURCE METABORA

