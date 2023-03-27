The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and KidsGardening Announce the 2023 GroMoreGood Grassroots Grantees

Program connects children to the benefits of gardening and greenspaces

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing life-enhancing benefits of gardens to communities across the United States, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and KidsGardening are excited to announce the recipients of the 2023 GroMoreGood Grassroots Grant. This year’s grant is awarding 160 programs.

This spring, summer and fall, programs will be starting or expanding their youth gardens and green spaces. The selections were made based on youth engagement, community impact, and sustainability, among other factors. In addition, 15 programs were awarded additional funding through specialty categories, Plus, Pride and Equity.

“Spring at KidsGardening takes on an exciting buzz as we announce the winners of the GroMoreGood Grassroots Grant,” remarks Em Shipman, KidsGardening’s executive director. “We’re so impressed by this year’s cohort. We’re looking forward to seeing how these incredible programs use the award to build and improve green spaces, gardens, and programming to bring the benefits of gardening to tens of thousands more kids across the country.”

The 2023 recipients span 37 states across the country and anticipate connecting more than 27,000 youth to engaging garden-based learning opportunities. For a full list of GroMoreGood Grassroots grantees, visit: https://kidsgardening.org/grant_winners/2023-gromoregood-grassroots-grant-winners/.

“We are continually inspired by the groups who are bringing unique outdoor experiences through gardens and green spaces,” said Brian Herrington, president of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. “This year’s grantees are no different, as they bring edible gardens, educational opportunities, beautification efforts, therapeutic benefits and more to their communities.”

Awards will be distributed to the winners by the end of March 2023.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation
The mission of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation is to inspire, connect and cultivate a community of purpose. The Foundation is deeply rooted in helping create healthier communities, empower the next generation, and preserve our planet. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that funds non-profit entities that support its core initiatives in the form of grants, endowments and multi-year capital gifts. For more information, visit www.scottsmiraclegrofoundation.org.

About KidsGardening
KidsGardening is a national nonprofit organization creating opportunities for kids to play, learn, and grow through gardening. Last year, they reached 3.8 million kids through grants, original education materials, and educator networking opportunities. For more information and to support their work, visit www.kidsgardening.org.

Contacts:
Kenny Dieglio   
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation
[email protected]
Beth Saunders
KidsGardening
[email protected]

