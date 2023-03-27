Steven Crowder Signs Bryan Callen, Nick Di Paolo, MrGunsNGear, and Jim Breuer to Mug Club

2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Conservative comedian Steven Crowder adds former SNL host Jim Breuer and others to "Mug Club," which live streams at 10 a.m. ET exclusively on Rumble.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ; RUM), announced today that conservative comedian Steven Crowder, a top podcaster with 1.2 million followers, will include Bryan Callen, Nick Di Paolo, MrGunsNGear, and former SNL host Jim Breuer on his "Mug Club”.

Live streaming four days a week at 10 a.m. ET, with an additional Friday podcast, the Crowder show will feature exclusive videos, comedic performances, and question and answer sessions, which are available to annual paying subscribers for $89 per year.

"Our partnership with Rumble has enabled us to pledge to our community that we will fight like hell against Big Tech’s efforts to censor, ban, shadow ban, suspend, throttle, demonetize, or otherwise negatively impact the ability of content creators to reach their subscribers or followers,” Steven Crowder explained.

“We’re honored to announce the first of many brilliant comedic talents who are joining the fight alongside us: Nick Di Paolo, Bryan Callen, MrGunsNGear, and we’re finalizing a deal with Jim Breuer now," he continued.

"We don’t want to be the only show people watch—that would be wholly irresponsible. But, there can be no next show like ours unless there’s an environment in which it can exist. Thanks to Rumble, it can not only exist but thrive and allow us to pass the torch to future voices like ours."

You can subscribe to Steven Crowder’s Rumble page at https://rumble.com/StevenCrowder.
You can join Steven Crowder’s Mug Club community at https://mugclub.rumble.com/.

ABOUT RUMBLE
Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit https://corp.rumble.com.

Contact: [email protected]

Related Articles

