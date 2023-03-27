BOSTON, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating LivePerson, Inc. ( LPSN) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their LivePerson investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/lpsn.



What is this all about?

After the market closed on March 15, 2023, LivePerson, Inc. announced Q4 and full year 2022 earnings and disclosed “control deficiencies, which in aggregate constitute a material weakness, were identified in connection with the Company’s previously disclosed review of certain transactions related to its subsidiary WildHealth, which was acquired in February 2022…”

Previously, on February 28, 2023, LivePerson announced a delay in finalizing Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, stating, “[t]his extension provides the Company with added time to perform additional review and testing of revenue recognition with respect to a recently discontinued WildHealth program, for which Medicare reimbursement is suspended pending further governmental review, and to complete its in-process review of internal controls and procedures. WildHealth was acquired by LivePerson in 2022, and integration remains in process.”

Shares of LivePerson dropped sharply in afterhours trading on March 15, 2023 and plunged by more than 55% in intraday trading when the market opened on March 16, 2023.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased LivePerson stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at [email protected] , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com , or call (617) 398-5600 or email [email protected] with any questions.

