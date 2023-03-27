WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), is pleased to announce that the following 13 Associates from across the organization have been appointed to Senior Vice President (SVP) positions:

Brian Adelson – SVP, Director of Technology Services

John Beal – SVP, Collections Manager

Megan Iannacone – SVP, General Counsel

T. Michelle Jones – SVP, Senior Investment Advisor

Holly Kammann – SVP, Business Performance and Analysis Manager

Owen T. Mathews – SVP, Investment Portfolio Manager

Erica O'Connor – SVP, Business Performance and Analysis Manager

Brian Pace – SVP, Assistant Treasurer

Brandon Shuler – SVP, Senior Investment Advisor

Gina Toglia – SVP, Senior Portfolio Manager Team Leader

Michael Vitale – SVP, Development Program Manager

Shiv Wodeyar – SVP, Director of Finance MIS

Ruston Wolfe – SVP, Senior Investment Advisor

“Our Associates are the foundation of our culture and our business model, and we continue to make strategic and deliberate investments to attract, retain and develop talent,” said Michael L. Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “Each of these Associates has continued to embrace professional development opportunities throughout their careers and take on new challenges to help us grow as a Company and build a strong leadership pipeline. We congratulate these Associates on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to their continued dedication to supporting our Customers, Communities, Company, and each other.”

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of December 31, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $19.9 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $64.5 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 119 offices, 92 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (61), Delaware (39), New Jersey (17), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

