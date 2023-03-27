Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell and Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart will present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference.

Terran Orbital to Present at Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

Bell and Hobart will present on Wednesday, March 22 at 2:30 p.m. E.T. Click+here+to access the presentation.

In addition to the group presentation, one-on-one meetings are being held on both Wednesday, March 22 and Thursday, March 23. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact [email protected].

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

