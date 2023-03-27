AB INTL GROUP Announces Movie Theaters Business Updates

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. ( ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm today announced its cinemas business updates.

AB’s cinemas business entity AB Cinemas NY, Inc. operations “The Mt. Kisco Theatre New York” has been commenced official fully open on last November.

As to date, this first cinema of AB cinemas business records 10,301 admits attended in 2,034 shows of 33 movies released by Universal Pictures , Walt Disney Pictures, Warner Brothers, Sony Pictures, Paramount, Open Road, Mirror (US), Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) (US), Viva Entertainment (US), Fox Searchlight Pictures, Focus Features, Fathom Events, Apple TV+, Vertical Entertainment (US), 20th Century Fox respectively.

AB continues its theatre acquisition strategy, seeks successful negotiation acquire 10 locations geographically east coast total about 5,000 seats, achieve economies of scale.

About AB International Group Corp.

AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual properties. We are engaged to acquisition and distribution of movies.The Company plans engagesoperation movie theaters in NY into nationwide. The Company engages highly anticipated video streaming service targeting global multi-billion dollar and growing video streaming industry. The online service will be marketed and distributed in the world under the brand name ABQQ.tv. ABQQ.tv is expected to generate a new and profitable revenue stream immediately following its launch derived from its hybrid subscription and advertising business model.The company owns the IP of the NFT movie and music marketplace (NFT MMM) as the unique entertainment industry Non-Fungible Token.
For additional information visit www.abqqs.com , www.abcinemasny.com and www.ABQQ.tv

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to changes to the Company's management team and statements relating to the Company's transformation, financial and operational performance including the acceleration of revenue and margins, and the Company's overall strategy. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in AB International Groups markets as well as the other risks detailed in company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AB International Group undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jeff Deng
(212) 918-4519
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5MTU2OCM1NDcxMDI3IzIxNTY3OTU=
AB-INTL-GROUP-CORP.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.