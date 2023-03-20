Kellogg Company Nourishes More Than 989 Million People Since 2015

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 20, 2023

Innovations with fiber, protein and vitamins help company move toward ESG goal of creating better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company is on track toward achieving its ambitious goal of creating better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030, including nourishing 1 billion people. Since 2015, Kellogg has nourished more than 989 million people by offering delicious and accessible food that deliver nutrients of need, address micronutrient deficiencies and help to keep people fed and fulfilled.

Kellogg's Better Days® Promise is the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, which promises to advance sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of wellbeing, hunger, sustainability, and equity, diversity and inclusion.

Our changing climate is impacting the health of people and reducing crop yields, leading to greater food insecurity. Many diverse and underserved communities are disproportionally impacted by climate change and now face higher barriers to health and access to nutritious foods. And these same communities are most at risk for undernutrition, hidden hunger and obesity.

For these reasons, Kellogg's Better Days® Promise is committed to nourishing with affordable and accessible foods that meet our Kellogg Global Nutrition Criteria (KGNC), delivering nutrients of need such as fiber and protein while also addressing micronutrient deficiency.

  • 55% of our foods meet Kellogg Global Nutrition Criteria
  • 58% of our foods are at least a good source of fiber (per CODEX1)
  • 46% of our foods contain at least one micronutrient (per regional regulations)
  • 90% of our foods carry front of pack nutrition labeling

"Our founder, W.K. Kellogg, was the original wellbeing visionary," said Neil McGowan, Kellogg Company's Senior Director of Global Food Systems. "Kellogg's Better Days® is our promise to continue this legacy by designing foods that deliver physical, emotional and societal wellbeing, contributing to an improved food system."

Learn more about Kellogg's Better Days® Promise and how the company is working to create better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 at betterdays.kelloggcompany.com.

1 CODEX source of fiber = ≥ 3g/100g

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

Kelloggs_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE44798&sd=2023-03-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-nourishes-more-than-989-million-people-since-2015-301774454.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE44798&Transmission_Id=202303201012PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE44798&DateId=20230320
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.