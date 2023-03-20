Carrier Named Best HVAC Company by U.S. News & World Report for Second Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS, March 20, 2023

Carrier brands again hold first and second place on 2023 list

INDIANAPOLIS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier has been named the best HVAC company of 2023 by U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews team. This is the second consecutive year that Carrier ranked No. 1 and its Bryant brand ranked No. 2. Both are part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

Dealer_HandshakeWithManCouple_resized.jpg

Reviewers found Carrier to have the most technologically advanced, innovative, reliable, and high-quality products, which are also among the most energy-efficient and quiet. In addition, the number of products and options Carrier offers was viewed as a differentiator.

"This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering HVAC systems that are smarter, more efficient, and more cost-effective," said Justin Keppy, President, NA Residential & Light Commercial HVAC, Carrier. "We are innovating to provide our customers with what they need to create healthier homes and reduce energy bills."

Carrier manufactures and installs a full range of products to address homeowners' comfort, health and budgets. This includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, ductless and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems, and air purification units.

U.S. News evaluated HVAC companies based on system cost, unique warranty features and customer satisfaction. U.S. News' 360 Reviews team applied a methodology that includes professional and consumer ratings and reviews, as well as research comparing various features of HVAC systems.

For more information, visit https://www.carrier.com/residential/en/us/.

About Carrier
Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport, and food service customers. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable, and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit carrier.com or follow @Carrier on Twitter.

Contact:

Kelsey Taylor


317.690.7700


[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE44971&sd=2023-03-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-named-best-hvac-company-by-us-news--world-report-for-second-consecutive-year-301776056.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE44971&Transmission_Id=202303201015PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE44971&DateId=20230320
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.