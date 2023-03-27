IMDb:

Bob Odenkirk receives IMDb STARmeter Award during SXSW 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)

WHAT: IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, presented the IMDb “Icon” STARmeter Award to Bob+Odenkirk at the IMDb celebrity video and portrait studio (#IMDbStudio) in Austin, Texas during the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize celebrities who are fan favorites on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Odenkirk is the second recipient of the “Icon” STARmeter Award, following Salma Hayek Pinault last year. Learn more about IMDb STARmeter Awards at imdb.com%2Fstarmeterawards.

WHO: IMDb presented an “Icon” STARmeter Award to Bob Odenkirk.

WHY: Odenkirk stars as William Henry Devereaux Jr. in the upcoming series %3Ci%3ELucky+Hank%3C%2Fi%3E, which debuted at the festival yesterday (March 19). Odenkirk is an Emmy and SAG Award-nominated actor/producer (Better Call Saul) and Emmy-winning writer (Saturday Night Live, The Ben Stiller Show) who consistently trends high on the IMDbPro STARmeter rankings. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul hold high-ranking positions on both the IMDb Most Popular TV Shows chart (chosen weekly based on IMDb user ratings and IMDb's TVmeter from series currently airing) and IMDb Top 250 list (ranked by a formula including the number of ratings each show received from users, and value of ratings received from regular users from series that have previously aired). His extensive list of credits and accomplishments earned him the “Icon” STARmeter award, reserved for those who have made an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Odenkirk is the second recipient of the “Icon” STARmeter Award, following Salma Hayek Pinault last year.

WHEN: Odenkirk received the IMDb “Icon” STARmeter Award while visiting the IMDb celebrity video and portrait studio in Austin, Texas during the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival. Coverage of the Festival, including video interviews and photo galleries, is available at www.imdb.com%2Fsxsw, and on IMDb social media channels including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

QUOTES: In the acceptance video, Odenkirk thanks IMDb fans and IMDbPro users for the “Icon” STARmeter award, saying, “Thank you for checking out all my projects on IMDb—there are too many to count. Everything I get to do is because of you.” Odenkirk shared one of his favorite career memories, creating the iconic “motivational speaker” character, Matt Foley, with Chris Farley, saying, “I wrote the sketch, and we performed it on stage, seven shows a week for two months. It debuted on SNL a year later—it was pure awesomeness.”

