LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / XS Financial Inc. ("XS Financial", "XSF" or the "Company") (CSE:XSF), a specialty finance company providing CAPEX equipment financing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, announced that it has canceled a total of 25,023,888 stock options ("Cancelled Options") granted to certain officers, directors, and employees of the Company. The option holders voluntarily surrendered the Canceled Options for no consideration.

David Kivitz, CEO of XS Financial commented: "We are pleased to announce the board and management have approved a voluntary forfeiture of several tranches of previously granted options. We feel our share price has not reflected the strong and improving fundamentals in our business and therefore felt it appropriate to reduce previously awarded options granted to our board and management. Combined with 50,667,531 warrants which expired in March 2023, tied to our March 2021 Private Placement offering, our capitalization table has significantly improved for stakeholders."

About XS Financial

Founded in 2017, XS Financial specializes in providing CAPEX financing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, including cultivators, processors, manufacturers, and testing laboratories. In addition, XSF has partnered with over 250 original equipment manufacturers (OEM) through its network of Preferred Vendor partnerships. This powerful dynamic provides an end-to-end solution for customers which results in recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a proven business model for XSF stakeholders. The Company's subordinate voting shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "XSF". For more information, visit: www.xsfinancial.com.

