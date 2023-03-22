ATMORE, Ala., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX:UBAB), based in Atmore, Ala., focused on banking and financial services, today announced that Mike Vincent, President & CEO, will present live at the Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. United operates three subsidiaries: United Bank, Town-Country United Bank and UB Community Development.



DATE: March 22, 2023

TIME: 11:00 am CST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3XqQNl2

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (“United”) reported net income of $18.6 million for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $18.5 million for the same period last year

Earnings per share for the twelve-month period were $5.11 compared to $4.87 for the same period in 2021

United was recently named as No. 9 in OTCQX’s 2023 Best 50, which is a ranking of the trading platform’s top performing companies based on 2022 total return and average daily dollar volume growth

Under the Emergency Capital Investment Program, United issued $123.75 million in preferred stock to the US Department of Treasury

UB Community Development received $45 million in New Markets Tax Credit allocations



About United Bank

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB) is a $1.3 billion financial holding company that primarily serves Southwest Alabama as well as Northwest Florida. UBAB is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), which recognizes its commitment to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. United operates three subsidiaries: United Bank, Town-Country United Bank and UB Community Development. United Bank is also designated as a CDFI and operates 20 locations across five counties. The recently acquired Town-Country United Bank serves Wilcox County and its surrounding counties. UB Community Development focuses on economic and community development through its New Markets Tax Credits, affordable housing, and community facilities programs. United Bank has offices in Atmore, Brewton, East Brewton, Flomaton, Monroeville, Frisco City, Bay Minette, Daphne, Foley, Lillian, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Semmes, Silverhill, and Summerdale in Alabama. United Bank serves Santa Rosa County, Florida in Jay, Milton, and Pace. For a complete second quarter report and financial metrics visit our investor relations tab at www.UnitedBank.com. Member FDIC.

