United Bancorporation of Alabama to Present Live Webcast at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ATMORE, Ala., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX:UBAB), based in Atmore, Ala., focused on banking and financial services, today announced that Mike Vincent, President & CEO, will present live at the Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. United operates three subsidiaries: United Bank, Town-Country United Bank and UB Community Development.

DATE: March 22, 2023
TIME: 11:00 am CST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3XqQNl2

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (“United”) reported net income of $18.6 million for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $18.5 million for the same period last year
  • Earnings per share for the twelve-month period were $5.11 compared to $4.87 for the same period in 2021
  • United was recently named as No. 9 in OTCQX’s 2023 Best 50, which is a ranking of the trading platform’s top performing companies based on 2022 total return and average daily dollar volume growth
  • Under the Emergency Capital Investment Program, United issued $123.75 million in preferred stock to the US Department of Treasury
  • UB Community Development received $45 million in New Markets Tax Credit allocations

About United Bank
United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB) is a $1.3 billion financial holding company that primarily serves Southwest Alabama as well as Northwest Florida. UBAB is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), which recognizes its commitment to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. United operates three subsidiaries: United Bank, Town-Country United Bank and UB Community Development. United Bank is also designated as a CDFI and operates 20 locations across five counties. The recently acquired Town-Country United Bank serves Wilcox County and its surrounding counties. UB Community Development focuses on economic and community development through its New Markets Tax Credits, affordable housing, and community facilities programs. United Bank has offices in Atmore, Brewton, East Brewton, Flomaton, Monroeville, Frisco City, Bay Minette, Daphne, Foley, Lillian, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Semmes, Silverhill, and Summerdale in Alabama. United Bank serves Santa Rosa County, Florida in Jay, Milton, and Pace. For a complete second quarter report and financial metrics visit our investor relations tab at www.UnitedBank.com. Member FDIC.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

ti?nf=ODc5MTY4NSM1NDcxMzg5IzIyMzMwNDE=
Virtual-Investor-Conferences.png
CONTACTS:
United Bank
Tina N. Brooks
SVP, Corporate Secretary 
251-446-6001
[email protected]
Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group 
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.