Labaton Sucharow Notifies Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Investors of the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit

10 minutes ago
Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, announces a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Credit Suisse Group AG ("Credit Suisse" or "the Company") (NYSE: CS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Credit Suisse continued to suffer an outflow of customers despite executives' claims that it was no longer losing business. The Company downplayed the negative impact of recent poor performance and compliance failures. The Company overstated its prospects and financial position. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Credit Suisse, investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 10, 2022 and March 15, 2023, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 8, 2023.

If you currently own stock or options in Credit Suisse Group AG and suffered a loss, click+here+to+participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact Labaton Sucharow’s Client Development Group via email at [email protected] or (212) 907-0759.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, corporate governance and shareholder rights, consumer, and cybersecurity and data privacy litigation, as well as whistleblower representation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at labaton.com.

