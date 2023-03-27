Todd Smith, KSU-Bulk Solids Innovation Center, to Headline International Powder and Bulk Solids Show

New Experiential Initiatives Fill 37thiPBS Conference Agenda Packed With Energy Across 30+ Conference Sessions and Over 350 Exhibitors

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / International Powder Bulk & Solids (iPBS), the largest international event in the Western Hemisphere for dry processing and bulk solids handling industry takesplace April 25-27 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. The iPBS show team announces Todd Smith, Business and Strategy Manager at the Bulk Solids Innovation Center at Kansas State University, as the opening day Keynote Moderator for the panel Effective Specification of a Bulk Handling System, to be discussed for the first time by equipment suppliers, engineering firms, consultants and end process owners. Each expert stakeholder will weigh in with experience and perspective to provide real-life examples of how things go right or wrong in specification handling.

Smith shares 35 years across the bulk solids industry through his roles as Engineering Manager at MAC Equipment (now Schenck Process), General Manager of Coperion K-Tron Salina and Vice President of its Global Systems Group, eight years at DuPont and four years in academia and consulting with an M.B.A and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from his alma mater Kansas State University.

Joining the panel will be Michael Doby, Global Solids Handling Technology Manager for processing company Kraton Corp., representing insight from the general industry; Nick Giefer, Vice President of North America Sales, Schenck Process, equipment supplier; and Colin Barbeau, Bulk Materials Handling Specialist at Hatch Ltd., an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm.

"To have the likes of Todd Smith from the Bulks Solids Innovation Center (BSIC) at Kansas State, who is leading global research in technology, sustainability, processing efficiencies and safeties in real world facilities, attests to dynamic conversations that have never been had before in bulk solids and powder handling industry and emerging fresh thinking across cross-functional professionals," says Steve Everly, Group Event Director at Informa Markets Engineering.

Subsequent to the day one agenda, iPBS will be hosting a baseball-themed opening night welcome reception after the expo, which will include popcorn, beer, hotdogs and other surprises to celebrate the famed culture of Chicago history.

The Powders, Bulks and Solids handling expo will cover topic ranges across processing, manufacturing, design, hazards, standards and automation and touches every industry from supply chain, to pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, cannabis and more.

To register for the Powder Show, please visit www.powderandbulkshow.com.

