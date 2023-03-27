Dolby Atmos arrives in PUBG MOBILE to bring immersive audio to the battleground

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Dolby Atmos puts the grit in each hit in Arena Mode through an experience that enables greater immersion, depth, and clarity, with further Dolby Atmos updates to follow in the future


LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, and Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, are pleased to announce Dolby Atmos immersive audio is now available in the game’s Arena Mode, placing life-like sound at the forefront of the gaming experience.

“We’re so excited to bring on pioneering Dolby Atmos immersive audio to amplify the player experience,” said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing, Tencent Games. “Even more than visuals, sound plays a key role in immersing players in PUBG MOBILE to keep them on their toes and in the middle of the action. Players will be able to hear the difference in their games and utilise this to their advantage. We look forward to working with Dolby more in the future to continue bringing technological advancements to players everywhere.”

“Dolby is at the forefront of enabling immersive entertainment experiences, and we’re excited to bring Dolby Atmos to one of the most recognizable names in mobile gaming,” said John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment, Dolby Laboratories. “Players will feel right at the center of the action with Dolby Atmos, as sounds of combat come alive and players pick up subtle details in their surroundings. This is what gaming should sound like.”

Sound is a core element of gaming, and PUBG MOBILE takes its audio to new levels with Dolby Atmos. With Dolby Atmos, players will hear the battlefield come alive all around them with crystal clear detail. They will also be able to hear potentially game-changing sounds with pinpoint accuracy – like the movement of footsteps of an opponent creeping up on them. Together with vast soundscapes that completely immerse each player, Dolby Atmos will turn each PUBG MOBILE match into a hyper-realistic gaming experience.

Dolby Atmos is currently available in PUBG MOBILE's Arena Mode. Stay tuned for updates.

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store. To enjoy Dolby Atmos, ensure you have a compatible Dolby Atmos device and that Dolby Atmos is enabled within PUBG MOBILE’s game settings.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE social channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby Atmos is a registered trademark of Dolby Laboratories.

Media Contacts:
Cairon (Jamie) Armstrong
Dolby Laboratories
[email protected]

Madeleine Fernando
Dolby Laboratories
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3964532e-684a-4f76-8529-2c26523b1e9d

ti?nf=ODc5MTA1NSM1NDY5NTk5IzIwMDY3MTE=
Dolby-Laboratories.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.