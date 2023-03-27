Insight Recognized Among Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces of 2023

Insight+Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, today announced its recognition as one of the 2023 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®. In receiving this accolade, Insight is recognized for its demonstrated leadership in leveraging innovative teammate engagement and recognition programs.

Pandemic-era trends reshaped employee expectations and behaviors. However, according to Achievers, even when faced with a volatile labor market, organizations can boost employee morale and reduce attrition by celebrating, supporting and engaging employees. Insight has emerged in this environment by creating a hybrid, modern workplace that fosters innovation and collaboration regardless of where teammates work.

“We have an ambition to be the+leading+Solutions+Integrator, the technology partner our clients cannot live without. Our teammates are behind our commitment to digital transformation for our clients,” said Jen Vasin, chief human resources officer, Insight. “Being named by Achievers as one of the world’s most engaged workplaces is a testament that we’re achieving our ambition in the right way, by engaging and recognizing our teammates while leading the way with our values of hunger%2C+heart+and+harmony.”

In 2022, 86% of teammates called Insight a great workplace, according to a Great Place to Work survey. Insight also is named among the Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies and registered a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation 2022 Corporate Equality Index.

A panel of 11 esteemed judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists and influencers evaluated the applicants. Winners were selected based on Achievers’ Nine Elements of Employee Engagement®: Accountability & Performance, Belonging, Equity & Inclusion, Culture Alignment, Manager Empowerment, Professional & Personal Growth, Purpose & Leadership, Recognition & Rewards, and Wellbeing.

For more information about Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®, visit www.achievers.com%2Fengaged. For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 13,000 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

