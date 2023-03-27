LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, congratulated its subsidiary, the entertainment PR powerhouse 42West, on its success at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival, which just concluded yesterday in Austin, Texas.

Five projects 42West helped launch received awards at this year's festival: ANOTHER BODY (Documentary Feature Competition Special Jury Award for Innovation in Storytelling), FANCY DANCE (ZEISS Cinematography Award), THE HERRICANES (Louis Black "Lone Star" Special Jury Award), STILL: A MICHAEL J. FOX MOVIE (The Hope Award), and STORY AVE (Narrative Feature Competition Special Jury Award for Cinematography).

42West's other projects at the festival include AMERICANA, BLOODY HELL, CORA BORA, LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL, PAY OR DIE, PEAK SEASON, and TETRIS. In total, 42West had 12 films featured at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival.

"There is simply no group better at promoting movies at film festivals than the industry-leading team at 42West, who once again delivered outstanding results at SXSW this year thanks to their passion for shining a bright light on new voices and independent films within the motion picture industry," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment.

2023 42WEST SXSW SLATE

AMERICANA - Narrative Spotlight

Directed by Tony Tost

Starring Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey, Eric Dane, Zahn McClarnon, Gavin Maddox Bergman, Simon Rex, Derek Hinkey, Toby Huss, Harriet Sansom Harris

ANOTHER BODY -Documentary Feature Competition

Directed by Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn

BLOODY HELL -Narrative Spotlight

Directed by Molly McGlynn

Starring Maddie Ziegler, Emily Hampshire, Djouliet Amara, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Ki Griffin

CORA BORA - Narrative Spotlight

Directed by Hannah Pearl Utt

Starring Megan Stalter, Jojo T. Gibbs, Manny Jacinto, Ayden Mayeri, Thomas Mann, Chrissie Fit,

Andre Hyland, Chelsea Peretti, Margaret Cho, Darrell Hammond

FANCY DANCE -Festival Favorites

Directed by Erica Tremblay

Starring Lily Gladstone, Isabel Deroy-Olson, Ryan Begay, Shea Whigham, Audrey Wasilewski

THE HERRICANES -Documentary Spotlight

Directed by Olivia Kuan

Starring Linda Carpenter, Dan Pastorini, Jen Welter, Anise Parker, Vivian Acosta, Colette Smith & Phoebe Schecter

LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL - Midnighters

Directed by Colin Cairnes & Cameron Cairnes

Starring David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon, Fayssal Bazzi, Ian Bliss, Ingrid Torelli, Rhys Auteri,

Josh Quong Tart, Georgina Haig

THE LONG GAME - Narrative Spotlight

Directed by Julio Quintana

Starring Jay Hernandez, Dennis Quaid, Cheech Marin, Julian Works, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Brett Cullen,

Oscar Nuñez, Richard Robichaux, Paulina Chávez

PAY OR DIE - Documentary Feature Competition

Directed by Rachael Dyer & Scott Alexander Ruderman

PEAK SEASON - Narrative Spotlight

Directed by Henry Loevner & Steven Kanter

Starring Claudia Restrepo, Derrick DeBlasis, Ben Coleman, Fred Melamed, Stephanie Courtney, Will Neff, Caroline Kwan, Ron Hanks, Gadiel Del Orbe, Natasha Dewhurst

STORY AVE - Narrative Feature

Directed by Aristotle Torres

Starring Asante Blackk, Luis Guzmán, Alex Hibbert, Melvin Gregg, Coral Peña, Cassandra Freeman, Hassan Johnson

STILL: A MICHAEL J. FOX MOVIE -Documentary Feature

Directed by Davis Guggenheim

Starring Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan Fox

TETRIS - - Narrative Feature

Directed by Jon S. Baird

Starring Taron Egerton, Nikita Efremov, Sofia Lebedeva, Anthony Boyle, Ben Miles, Ken Yamamura, Igor Grabuzov, Oleg Shtefanko, Ayane Nagabuchi, Rick Yune

