CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN) (the "Company"), a generic pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, announces today introductions of its Topical Skincare line of products.

Mr. Baron Night, the CEO, stated that, as previously announced, there are various priorities for the company's long-term goals and, in line with its goal, promoting its prescription topical skincare products.

Today, the company has received orders for two products and five (5) SKUs out of its new nine (9) skincare products. This order is for the distribution of its label products.

These two products will be available once manufactured at its strategic alliance company and are expected to be delivered between 3rd and 4th week of May 2023. The company also expects more prescription and OTC product orders shortly. Mr. Night Added.

These products will be distributed to retail pharmacies chain stores like Publix, Walmart, Sam's, and other independent pharmacies across the USA thru its distributors regularly throughout the year.

Our skincare products are used for the management of a variety of inflammatory facial dermatoses. They are a combination of antibiotic medicines for acne, rosacea, seborrheic dermatitis, etc. (a red, flaking skin rash).

Introducing our product line in the USA will significantly increase the revenue and profitability of the company. The skincare product growth in the USA is multi-million dollars yearly, & significantly increases every year.

Mr. Baron Night, the CEO, stated that SOHM has also reintroduced one of its OTC products with a unique Unisex foam product- Salicylic Acid 2% for acne, exfoliate, and anti-aging treatment and has started receiving its orders. The said product was introduced initially by the company during Oscar 2013.

We aim to organically grow our revenue and provide new product pipelines for our forthcoming manufacturing facility in San Diego, along with contract manufacturing for our other customers. Mr. Night mentioned.

As stated earlier, the company plans to update its stakeholders about the new, more critical pipeline project, which will significantly change its future.

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM, Inc. is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision of "Globalè Prospèro" that tries to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing, targets the rapidly growing healthcare segments, such as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America, with manufacturing alliances in India and strategic partnerships/alliances with U.S. manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

