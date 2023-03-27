Tribal Rides International, Inc. (OTCPK:XNDA) Reacts to California Court Ride Share Ruling on Proposition 22

The continuing legal status of independent contractors has no impact on Tribal Rides drivers.

LOS ANGELES and MISSION VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Last week's ruling by a California appeals court upholding Proposition 22's classification of ride share drivers as independent contractors and not employees will have no impact on Tribal Rides International, Inc.'s ("Tribal Rides" or the "Company") (

OTCPK:XNDA, Financial) Mobility-As-A-Service (MAAS) software solution, according to company CEO Joseph Grimes.

The Court's decision, expected to be appealed to the California Supreme Court, was issued March 13 upholding 2020 Proposition 22's drivers classification, but eliminated the requirement that collective bargaining could only occur by amendment requiring a seven-eighths majority vote of the Legislature.

Regardless of how California ultimately decides this issue, explained Grimes, the Tribal Rides ridesharing apps and platform will be unaffected as its participating drivers are more aptly described as partners or independent contractors rather than employees.

"Essentially," he explained, "we don't treat our drivers as other ride share companies do. Our is not an ‘us and them' environment, but a ‘We' environment and structure."

Tribal Rides' developing MAAS applications integrate comprehensive social networks and mobile apps to enable users to create and manage their own highly personalized transportation experience by forming or joining groups, collaborating on cost-saving strategies by finding, scheduling and obtaining transportation services from within their groups, and to do so easily with secure financial transactions.

About Tribal Rides/Xinda International, Inc. (XNDA):

Tribal Rides/Xinda (XNDA) was founded in 2016 as a transportation technology company specializing in disruptive software solutions focused on the digital transformation of transportation. Its patented transportation ecosystem and marketplace is under development, and features end-to-end tracking and management of trips; seamless and connected multi-modal journeys; visualization and complex mapping, and leading transaction and scheduling technology.

For additional details on this announcement, contact Joseph Grimes, CEO, [email protected]

SOURCE: Tribal Rides/Xinda International, Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/744649/Tribal-Rides-International-Inc-OTCPKXNDA-Reacts-to-California-Court-Ride-Share-Ruling-on-Proposition-22

