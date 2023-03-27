Lenovo Supports NGOs in Response to Earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Originally published on February 10, 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / As the devastation of the recent earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria unfold, the company understands its responsibility to contribute to the response. Lenovo is providing essential resources for those in need by supporting Mercy Corps, Wine To Water, and the Turkish Red Crescent.

By supporting Mercy Corps, Lenovo is supporting the delivery of shelter materials and other emergency supplies to more than 96 camps for displaced people in Syria. The Turkish Red Crescent is providing food, tents, blankets, emergency blood supply, and more to those in Türkiye.

Lenovo's major partner, Wine To Water, is engaged in efforts to provide access to clean water for individuals across both countries, due to the major damage to the infrastructure.

Lenovo invites its stakeholders to join them in this response by supporting organizations providing aid. Lenovo's employees have already raised thousands of dollars in response to this disaster, matched 1:1 by Lenovo through the company's employee matching gift benefit.

Learn more about Lenovo's philanthropic efforts at www.LenovoFoundation.com.

418f8fcb-f1cf-4716-9e35-36772f8b4166.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Lenovo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Lenovo



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744677/Lenovo-Supports-NGOs-in-Response-to-Earthquakes-in-Trkiye-and-Syria

img.ashx?id=744677

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.