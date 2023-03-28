Tennant Company Expands Ride-on Scrubber Portfolio with Introduction of Two New Scrubbers

Author's Avatar
20 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Tennant+Company (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions to reinvent how the world cleans, today announced the two newest additions to its ride-on scrubber portfolio: the T681 and T981 scrubbers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005534/en/

T681-T981_3.jpg

New T681 and T981 Ride-on Scrubbers from Tennant Company. (Photo: Business Wire)

The T681 is a small ride-on scrubber that’s maneuverable for its size but has larger solution and recovery tanks than our existing models, allowing the machine to be more productive by cleaning more square footage in less time. The T681 features intuitive controls that allow for easy operation in medium to large spaces such as retail stores, hospitals and schools. The T981 is a ride-on scrubber that’s easy to operate and maintain, helping customers meet facilities’ cleaning performance needs with easy-to-choose pre-set programs. The T981 is well suited for cleaning light-to-medium dirt in large spaces such as retail, logistics and light industrial applications.

“What these new scrubbers really offer are more choices for the right job,” said Pat Schottler, Vice President, Global Marketing at Tennant Company. “Customers today are looking for the right combination of equipment for their facility—and the ideal mix includes size, application, maneuverability and budget. The T681 and T981 are great options for customers who want the known value of the Tennant experience and are looking for high-quality equipment with simple yet effective scrubber technology—all at a competitive price.”

Key benefits and features of the T681 include easy-to-use controls for easy operation and maintenance for quicker operator training and preventative maintenance; a more consistent and effective clean for enhanced facility image—accomplished through the combination of a three-stage vacuum motor, adjustable down pressure and automated brush leveling system; increased productivity due to large volume solution/recovery tanks that allow for continuous cleaning; and an integrated chemical dosing system that helps the machine use the correct amount of chemical, leading to a better clean and eliminating over- or under-scrubbing.

The T981 boasts benefits and features including easy-to-use controls for easy operation and maintenance for quicker operator training and preventative maintenance; reduced cleaning costs from the use of large solution and recovery tanks, which enable the machine to clean longer without interruptions to dump or fill tanks; the option of either a disk or a cylindrical scrub deck, allowing for the right solution for a given cleaning environment; versatile cleaning area reach—climbing ramps graded up to 16%—for consistent cleaning throughout a facility; and exceptional water pickup to promote a more effective clean while leaving behind safer, drier floors.

Order dates vary by model, with shipments slated for late spring to early summer. To learn more about Tennant Company’s line of ride-on scrubbers, please visit tennantco.com.

About Tennant

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.09 billion in 2022 and has approximately 4,250 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol “®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230320005534r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005534/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.