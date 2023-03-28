Graybug Announces Name and Trading Symbol Change

19 hours ago
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybug Vision, Inc. ( GRAY) (Graybug) today announced that it has changed its name to CalciMedica, Inc. (the Company), which will become effective at 4:02 pm ET. In connection with the name change, the Company has changed its trading symbol to “CALC.” The Company’s common stock will commence trading on March 21, 2023 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol “CALC.” The name and trading symbol change were undertaken in connection with the previously announced merger between Graybug and CalciMedica, Inc. (CalciMedica).

About Graybug
Graybug is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for ocular diseases. Founded in 2011 based on technology licensed from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Graybug has offices in Redwood City, CA, and Baltimore, MD. For more information, please visit www.graybug.vision.

About CalciMedica
CalciMedica is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. CalciMedica’s proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels designed to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury, with the potential to provide therapeutic benefits in life-threatening inflammatory diseases for which there are currently no approved therapies. CalciMedica’s lead product candidate Auxora, a proprietary, intravenous-formulated CRAC channel inhibitor, has demonstrated positive and consistent clinical results in four completed efficacy clinical trials. Auxora is in development for acute pancreatitis and asparaginase-associated pancreatitis. CalciMedica was founded by scientists from Torrey Pines Therapeutics and the Harvard CBR Institute for Biomedical Research, and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit www.calcimedica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected timing of the effectiveness of the Company’s name and symbol change. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on February 9, 2023 and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. These documents can be accessed on Graybug’s web page at https://investors.graybug.vision/ by clicking on the link “Financials and Filings.”

Graybug Contacts:
Investor ContactMedia Contact
[email protected][email protected]
(650) 487-2409(404) 384-0067
CalciMedica Contacts:
Investors and Media
Argot Partners
Sarah Sutton/Kevin Murphy
calci[email protected]
(212) 600-1902
CalciMedica.png
