U. S. Steel Launches Podcast: Steel Stories by U. S. Steel

Author's Avatar
18 hours ago
Article's Main Image

U. S. Steel has launched its first podcast series, Steel Stories by U. S. Steel, a thought-provoking look at the ever-changing world of steel, featuring interviews with industry experts and leaders with unique insights on events and developments shaping the future of steel and the shifting landscape of American manufacturing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005539/en/

Steel_Stories_Host_with_icons.jpg

Steel Stories by U. S. Steel is the company's first podcast series and will be hosted by David Kirkpatrick, founder of Techonomy Media. (Photo: Business Wire)

Hosted by David Kirkpatrick, technology and business journalist and founder of Techonomy Media, Steel Stories explores U. S. Steel and the steel industry’s contributions to modern society and its journey toward decarbonization, while helping consumers understand the essential role that steel plays in our daily lives.

“The guests you’ll meet on Steel Stories share their unique perspective on the steel industry and the industrial ecosystem in which it operates, in a society on the path to energy transition,” said Kirkpatrick. “As we listen to their stories and engage in deeper conversations, we explore how the steel industry is using technology and innovation to meet the ongoing demands for decarbonization.”

The premiere episode dives into the use, impact and future of steel in the non-residential construction market with guests Michael Martignetti, Vice President at CSC (Canam Steel Corporation) and Ben Trotter, Director of Sales, U. S. Steel. Together, they share why sustainability is important in the non-residential construction industry and government policy impacts.

Subsequent episodes include an interview with ResponsibleSteel™ CEO, Annie Heaton, a sustainable financing discussion with Marilyn Ceci, Senior Advisor to the Center for Carbon Transition at J.P. Morgan and a discussion with Erik Van Doezum, Director, Metals, Mining & Fertilizers EMEA / CF&A at ING. Future episodes will cover a wide range of topics, including advancements in the science of steelmaking, the future of sustainable steel production, and the diverse ways in which steel impacts our way of life.

“At U. S. Steel, we aspire to be a leader in the steel industry, not just in terms of our products but also in terms of our commitment to sustainability,” said Chief Communications Officer Tara Carraro. “We're excited to share our journey towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) and the story of steel with the world, through Steel Stories by U. S. Steel.”

Steel Stories is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple+Podcasts and Spotify.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3® advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230320005539r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005539/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.