Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) Shareholders Who Held Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Shares Prior to the Merger

18 hours ago
NEWTOWN, Pa., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating securities fraud and breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of shareholders of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (“Seven Oaks”) ( SVOK, SVOKU, SVOKW), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), who acquired Seven Oaks shares before the closing of its business combination with Boxed, Inc. (“Boxed”) (: BOXD), on or before December 7, 2021.

Boxed is an e-commerce grocery platform that sells bulk consumables and licenses its e-commerce software to enterprise retailers. Boxed maintains its principal executive offices in New York, NY. The business combination of Seven Oaks and Boxed was approved by Seven Oaks shareholders at its Special Meeting held on December 7, 2021. Boxed common stock began trading on the under its new ticker symbol “BOXD”, on December 9, 2021.

Seven Oaks investors may have claims based on alleged false and misleading statements and/or material omissions contained in the documents used to solicit shareholder approval for the business combination between Seven Oaks and Boxed. Please contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP at 1-844-696-7492 to discuss your investment losses, or by e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected], or you can submit your information online HERE.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
Eric Lechtzin, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N-300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1
Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

