NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Signature Bank ( SBNY)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) Signature Bank did not have the strong fundamentals that it represented itself as having in the days immediately prior to its takeover, or otherwise took action that left it susceptible to a takeover by the New York Department of Financial Services (“DFS”); (2) as a result, it became a target for regulatory action by the DFS, and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

SVB Financial Group ( SIVB)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that: (1) the Company failed to disclose to investors the risks presented by impending rising interest rates; (2) the Company failed to disclose to investors that, in an environment with high interest rates, it would be worse off than banks that did not cater to tech startups and venture capital-backed companies; (3) the Company failed to disclose that, if its investments were negatively affected by rising interest rates, it was particularly susceptible to a bank run; (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Match Group, Inc. ( MTCH)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was not effectively executing on Tinder’s new product initiatives; (2) as a result, the Company was not on track to deliver Tinder’s planned product initiatives in 2022; and (3) therefore, the Company’s statements about the its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (: FNF)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made misrepresentations or failed to disclose material information regarding its acquisition of payments company Worldplay, Inc. Specifically, the Company is alleged to have misled investors and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the integration of Worldpay was not ahead of schedule; (2) the integration of Worldpay was not successfully completed during the Relevant Period; (3) the increases in revenue synergies were not driven by the Worldpay integration; and (4) as a result, the Company’s positive statements about its financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Fidelity National investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected].

