MUFG hires Robert Ellenbogen as senior credit analyst to enhance leveraged finance platform

Author's Avatar
17 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023

Ellenbogen joins as Managing Director to bolster primary and secondary market capabilities with focus on energy sector

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG's) (NYSE: MUFG) announced today that it has hired Robert Ellenbogen to its Leveraged Finance team as a Managing Director and Senior Credit Analyst.

MUFG_Main_Logo.jpg

Ellenbogen will be responsible for delivering industry and company-specific analysis to MUFG's Leveraged Finance Platform in support of deal origination, sales and trading, and investor connectivity, with a focus on the energy sector. Joining MUFG on March 20, 2023, he will be based in New York and report to Todd Bondy, Head of Leveraged Trading.

"Rob has a distinguished track record covering the energy industry," says Bondy. "As one of the world's leading debt houses in the energy space, we believe his caliber and experience are valuable additions that will afford us penetrating insights—especially in areas where MUFG is a significant lender and underwriter."

Ellenbogen joins MUFG from Credit Suisse, where he was a Managing Director and High-Yield Strategist, and before then was part of their Leveraged Finance Origination and Restructuring group. Prior to his role at Credit Suisse, Robert served as a restructuring banker at Zolfo Cooper, an advisory firm.

Ellenbogen is the latest in a succession of new additions to MUFG's leveraged finance platform in New York including Garret Rowan, who joined in June 2022 as Director of High-Yield Trading; Michael Macchia, who started in August 2022 as Director of Leveraged-Finance Sales;Craig Zando, who was hired in November 2022 as a Director of High-Yield Sales; and Bobby Grogan, who joined in January 2023 as Director of Leveraged Loan Sales.

Press contact:

Oksana Poltavets
D: +1-646-767-1326
[email protected]

About MUFG and MUFG Americas
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. MUFG has nearly 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to be "the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest foreign banking organizations in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit www.mufgamericas.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL44894&sd=2023-03-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mufg-hires-robert-ellenbogen-as-senior-credit-analyst-to-enhance-leveraged-finance-platform-301776516.html

SOURCE MUFG

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL44894&Transmission_Id=202303201505PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL44894&DateId=20230320
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.