Enhancing the Quality of Mechanically Recycled Plastics

Author's Avatar
17 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / DOW

CHALLENGE

Mechanical recycling is a firm commitment expressed by many industries. But it comes with challenges. One of the challenges is related to the step where the plastic waste is washed before it goes into the recycling process. The optimization of this process can be challenging, especially the removal of contaminants, the proper material separation as well as foam control during the required washing steps.

Watch the video above to know more...

SOLUTION

Fortunately - thanks to the power of materials science - there are solutions too. We developed an innovative washing technology called EVOWASH™. It supports high-quality mechanical recycling for the production of exceptional post-consumer-recycled (PCR) plastic resins that meet the expectations of customers - mainly those in the packaging industry - while minimizing the commercial risk and investment of resources to develop a robust mechanical recycling infrastructure.

EVOWASH™ allows to advance the quality of recycled plastic by working in four dimensions:

  • Surface Cleaning: up to twice as much adhesive removal compared to other technologies.
  • Optical Quality: Improving their physical appearance in terms of colors, neutral tones, and luminosity: further closing the gap between recycled and virgin packaging.
  • Foam Management: up to three times less dosage, which reduces product usage and thus cost efficiency.
  • Odor Control: Reducing undesired odors.

EVOWASH™ helps accelerate the global transition to a circular economy for plastics

The innovation includes two fully formulated, ready-to-use process aids, enabling the reduction of surface contaminants, such as adhesives, up to 2X higher compared to industry standard. This enables a higher purity in the final resin, while optimizing foam dosage and costs.

This innovative solution is challenging the status quo in mechanical recycling washing technology to improve the quality of recycled plastic for various industries. It reinforces our commitment to develop technologies that enable the evolution and transformation of the plastics industry throughout the product life cycle, from our production process all the way through recycling and reuse.

Learn more about EVOWASH™ mechanical recycling auxiliaries

60fa8a22-9007-40ef-a979-355667b38a96.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DOW on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DOW
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dow
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: DOW



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744718/Enhancing-the-Quality-of-Mechanically-Recycled-Plastics

img.ashx?id=744718

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.