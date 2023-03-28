VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Global Battery Metals, Silver Bullet Mines, RevoluGROUP, Sun Summit Minerals and Rover Metals discussing their latest news.

Global Battery Metals ( TSXV:GBML, Financial) announces positive geochemical survey, expanded drilling

Global Battery Metals (GBML) has released positive geochemical survey results and plans for expanded drilling at the Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland. The drilling will investigate multiple new targets and up to six LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) pegmatite dikes. Recent rock samples assayed as high as 3.75 per cent Li2O. President and CEO Michael Murphy spoke with Simon Druker about the news.

Silver Bullet ( TSXV:SBMI, Financial) successful in latest metals processing campaign

Silver Bullet (SBMI) is reporting a successful processing campaign at its 125 TPD pilot plant in Arizona. From March 8 to March 13, 2023, the company processed mineralized vein material, from which it recovered concentrate to be converted to dore bars. The news follows an increased order of 500 kg (17,600 ounces) of silver per month and ongoing discussions with additional purchasers. VP Capital Markets Peter Clausi spoke with Simon Druker about the news.

RevoluGROUP ( TSXV:REVO, Financial) equity investment suitor adjusts timeline, reaffirms commitment

RevoluGROUP (REVO) has signed a third addendum to its binding MOU with a European financially regulated entity allied with a UAE-based financial consultancy firm. The adjusted timeline for investment is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2023. The suitor intends to conclude a share equity acquisition providing RevoluGROUP with additional funding for expansion. CEO Steve Marshall spoke with Simon Druker about the news.

Rover Metals ( TSXV:ROVR, Financial) shares update on Let's Go Lithium Project

Rover Metals (ROVR) has closed its private placement for gross proceeds of C$880,000. The company will issue a total of 11,000,000 common shares and 11,000,000 units priced at $0.08 per unit. Net proceeds will be used for exploration and administrative expenses. Rover Metals is a junior mining company developing a diverse portfolio of mineral resource projects in Nevada and the Northwest Territories. CEO Judson Culter spoke with Coreena Robertson about recent developments at the Let's Go Lithium Project.

Sun Summit ( TSXV:SMN, Financial) drills on new targets on the Buck Project

Sun Summit (SMN) drills on new high-priority targets on the Buck Project in central British Columbia. Drilling is underway at the first target, Eagle Eye. At the site, around 1,200 metres of drilling will be completed. Additional targets at Buck Main are being developed, with a completed drill program carried out this past fall. President Sharyn Alexander spoke with Simon Druker about the news.

