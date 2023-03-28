Service With a Smile: Roseman Dental Student Grateful To Provide Free Care

Author's Avatar
17 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Marathon Petroleum Corporation

  • A former child immigrant in Salt Lake City is helping make a difference in the lives of underserved children as a dental school student.
  • Juan Arbizu is part of efforts by the Roseman University of Health Sciences to provide free dental care to hundreds of children and teens this year.
  • A $50,000 grant from Marathon Petroleum Corporation's Salt Lake City refinery is making this outreach possible.

When Juan Arbizu reflects on coming to Salt Lake City 25 years ago as an 11-year-old immigrant from El Salvador, he remembers medical and dental care as luxuries.

"We didn't have a primary care provider or a regular dentist," Arbizu said. "It was really tough for my parents because they literally came with nothing. They were busy enough trying to put a roof over our heads."

Seeing yourself in others

Today, as a third-year student in the Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine, Arbizu is helping local families in similar circumstances. A $50,000 grant from Marathon Petroleum Corporation's (MPC) Salt Lake City refinery is allowing the school to provide free dental screenings and cleanings twice this year for children and teens 18 and younger from qualifying low-income households. It is the second consecutive year MPC has supported Roseman's outreach through the American Dental Association Foundation's Give Kids a Smile® program.

"It's humbling because I see a lot of those kids going through what I went through," Arbizu said. "When you talk to their parents, you realize what it means to those families and see they are so grateful for this access."

Patients also receive vouchers they can use at the school's clinical practice, Roseman Dental, for free comprehensive exams, x-rays, sealants and as much as $100 in additional care and services. During the first event in February, Roseman students served 514 children and teens. The second event is scheduled for Aug. 4.

Finding your calling

Arbizu came to dentistry after almost ten years in the financial sector, including time as a bank manager. He was drawn to his new profession by the potential to have an immediate impact in people's lives.

"I found dentistry really called to me because of how quickly you can make a difference by giving somebody a new smile. It's huge," Arbizu said.

The father of three suggested that having a family of his own reinforces his appreciation of the importance of Roseman's services to people in need.

"Looking back at my experience, I can only imagine how my parents felt," he said. "It's a privilege to be able to do this."

b8feeb0b-3aed-4af6-8687-6d095c0fb6cb.png

It's the second consecutive year Marathon's Salt Lake City refinery has supported dental care outreach by the Roseman University of Health Sciences to underserved local families.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Marathon Petroleum Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/marathon-petroleum-corporation
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Marathon Petroleum Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744731/Service-With-a-Smile-Roseman-Dental-Student-Grateful-To-Provide-Free-Care

img.ashx?id=744731

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.