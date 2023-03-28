AFC Gamma, Inc. Announces CFO Transition

Author's Avatar
16 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (

AFCG, Financial) ( “AFC Gamma” or the “Company”) today announced that Brandon Hetzel, AFC Gamma’s current Executive Vice President, Controller, has been appointed to serve as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Mr. Hetzel’s appointment was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors on March 17, 2023.

“Effective immediately, the Board has appointed Brandon Hetzel as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. We are very excited to have Brandon step into the role, as he has been integral to the Company’s success since he joined in September of 2020 and brings with him both detailed knowledge of our business and significant real estate experience, which will be valuable to AFC Gamma as it expands its investment strategy to include traditional commercial real estate,” stated the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Leonard Tannenbaum. He continued, “I want to thank Brett for his leadership and contributions to AFC Gamma during his tenure here, specifically in mentoring Brandon. On behalf of the Board and Company, we wish Brett the best in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Hetzel’s appointment follows the departure of Brett Kaufman, who was previously the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. This move was made as part of the Company’s efforts to rightsize the accounting team.

Mr. Hetzel joined the Company’s external manager in September of 2020 as Controller and has been its Executive Vice President, Controller since December 2022. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Hetzel served as VP of Finance for a real estate development and asset management company and prior to that spent seven years with PricewaterhouseCoopers where he was a manager in the REIT audit practice. Mr. Hetzel has over twelve years of real estate and financial management experience focused on real estate and REITs, including multi-family properties, hotels, office buildings, malls, strip centers and condominium development. Mr. Hetzel received a Master of Business Administration, Accounting BSBA and Finance BSBA from the University of Central Florida and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant.

About AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma, Inc. (

AFCG, Financial) is a publicly-traded, institutional lender that originates, structures and underwrites loans secured by commercial real estate and other types of financing solutions. AFC Gamma targets direct lending and bridge loan opportunities typically ranging from $5 million to $100 million across multiple real estate sectors, with a specialization in lending to state-law compliant cannabis operators. It is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Robyn Tannenbaum
561-510-2293
[email protected]
www.afcgamma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rich Myers
Profile Advisors
347-774-1125
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5MTg2MiM1NDcxOTUyIzIyMDU3NTU=
AFC-Gamma-Inc-.png
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.