Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), the leading platform serving performance automotive enthusiasts, today announced that senior management will participate in the D.A. Davidson 6th Annual Consumer Growth Conference on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Management will be participating in a fireside chat from 2:00 PM ET to 2:30 PM ET, hosted by D.A. Davidson analyst, Matthew Hayes, and will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors in attendance at the conference.

Interested parties can access a live webcast and replay of the fireside chat session on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.holley.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Holley

Holley is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.holley.com.

