Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) ("Startek" or the "Company"), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, will hold a conference call on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Startek management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-826-3035

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-5195

Conference ID: 10175986

Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8 p.m. ET on the same day through April 3, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10175986

About Startek®

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Present in 13 countries, Startek has more than 46,000 CX experts servicing clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com.

