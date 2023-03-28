United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the world’s largest equipment rental company, today announced that its 2023 Spring Used Equipment Sale Event will take place at 176 United Rentals locations in the United States and Canada on Thursday, March 23.

During the event, companies and government organizations can review a robust fleet of well-maintained used equipment originally sourced from top-tier manufacturers. United Rentals offers more than 4,000 classes of equipment for sale, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, forklifts and other material handling machines, light towers, generators, lawn and landscape equipment and more.

For information on participating locations, visit the United Rentals Used+Equipment+webpage.

“Our Spring Used Equipment Sale is a great opportunity for companies to add reliable, productive machines to their fleet without the sticker shock of a new equipment purchase,” said Mike Durand, Senior Vice President, Sales and Operations at United Rentals. “All of our equipment is well-maintained, so customers can be confident that the machines they buy are ready to go to work on the jobsite. Quality used equipment is a great option for companies that want to preserve capital while bringing on more fleet in time for spring construction and maintenance projects.”

Advantages of Purchasing Used Equipment

With spring just around the corner, companies are looking for ways to ready their equipment fleet for the upcoming busy season. Buying quality used machinery can be a cost-effective way to expand fleet in anticipation of the increased workload.

Here are four ways companies can benefit by buying used equipment, whether a boom lift, scissor lift, excavator or other type of machine. This can be a smart investment if a company’s utilization of the machine will be high and the equipment meets these criteria.

Strong Value: Used equipment carries a lower price tag than the same machine purchased new, allowing resources to be allocated to other business priorities or productivity-enhancing equipment accessories and technology. In addition, used heavy equipment typically holds its value, in large part because much of the asset depreciation has already occurred. By some estimates, new heavy equipment depreciates in value by 20 to 40 percent within the first year. With a used equipment strategy, companies can avoid this initial “hit” and reap the savings from a much lower depreciation rate. Wide Selection: Recent supply chain challenges can limit availability of new machines purchased from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) or extend delivery times. Buying quality used equipment originally sourced from top-tier OEMs provides access to a wider variety of makes and models with accelerated lead and delivery times. High-Performing Equipment: Large rental companies that sell used fleet typically have the resources in place to ensure proper ongoing maintenance to OEM standards throughout ownership of the equipment. This consistent preventative maintenance means that when the equipment is offered for sale, it is ready to perform. As the leading equipment rental provider in the market, United Rentals offers the most extensive selection of used equipment maintained by the industry’s largest team of professional technicians. Ongoing Maintenance and Training: The ancillary benefits of purchasing used equipment from a large rental company go beyond the machines themselves. Buyers can realize ongoing safety and productivity benefits by tapping into value-added programs offered by sellers, such as warranty options, extended maintenance plans and training programs.

United Rentals Used Equipment

United Rentals offers more than 4,000 classes of equipment of used equipment, originally sourced from top-tier OEM manufacturers and consistently maintained to OEM standards. Convenient financing with United Rentals is available, with up to 100 percent financing for terms of one to five years. The company also offers a service+plan+for+customer-owned+equipment that includes preventive maintenance, inspections and repairs by expert technicians.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,462 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 24,600 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,600 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.61 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

