PHILADELPHIA, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hospitality Trust (: HT) (“Hersha” or the “Company”), owner of luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the first quarter 2023 after the market close on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Hosting the call will be Mr. Neil H. Shah, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Ashish Parikh, Chief Financial Officer.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hersha.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-470-1428 or 1-404-975-4839 for international participants and entering the passcode 336815 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call. A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, April 27, 2023, through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 or +44-204-525-0658 for international participants. The passcode for the replay is 731361. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (

HT, Financial) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company’s 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “HT.” For more information on the Company, and the Company’s hotel portfolio, please visit the Company's website at www.hersha.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statement. For a description of factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time.

Contact:Ashish Parikh, Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Tamaccio, Director of Finance & Investor Relations
Phone: (215) 238-1046
