Citigroup will issue its first quarter results via press release at approximately 8 a.m. (ET) on Friday, April 14, 2023. At 11 a.m. (ET), results will be reviewed via live webcast and teleconference.

The press release, webcast and presentation materials will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.citigroup.com%2Fciti%2Finvestor%2Fpres.htm. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

To attend the live webcast and access the replay, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.veracast.com%2Fwebcasts%2Fcitigroup%2Fwebinars%2F017Z29.cfm

If you’d like to dial into the live earnings review, please call (800) 343-1703 (for U.S. and Canada callers) or (785) 424-1226 (for international callers).

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

