DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company currently focused on developing recombinant KLK1 (DM199) for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, announced today that its full-year 2022 financial results will be released after the markets close on Tuesday, March 28th. DiaMedica will host a live conference call on Wednesday, March 29th at 7:00 AM Central Time to provide a business update and discuss financial results.

Conference Call details:

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 AM CDT / 8:00 AM EDT Web access: https%3A%2F%2Fapp.webinar.net%2FOZWB76e3RGX Dial In: (877) 550-1858 Conference ID: 1754341

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for play back on our website, under investor relations - events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until April 5, 2023, by dialing (800) 645-7964 (US Toll Free) and entering the replay passcode: 2125#.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney disease. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

