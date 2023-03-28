CareTrust REIT, Inc. ( NYSE:CTRE, Financial) announced today that its Board of Directors has increased its quarterly common stock cash dividend from $0.275 to $0.28 per common share. The current dividend will be payable to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2023 and management affirmed that the company plans to pay the dividend on or about April 14, 2023.

Dave Sedgwick, CareTrust’s Chief Executive Officer, commented that “This increase reflects our balanced approach to maintaining our pattern of steadily increasing the dividend while also retaining the least expensive form of capital for future investments.”

About CareTrust REIT™

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005643/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership