Bridal Legend Pnina Tornai's First Shoe Collaboration with Category Leader Naturalizer Drops

16 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Leading women’s footwear brand, Naturalizer, one of the Caleres (

NYSE:CAL, Financial) brands, and couture bridal designer Pnina Tornai, today launched a premiere collection of shoes for weddings and special occasions. The collaboration for spring 2023 was born out of a shared desire to merge couture design with industry-leading beautiful fit, bringing every woman style and comfort from the aisle to the dance floor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005492/en/

IMG_5632.jpg

Bridal Legend Pnina Tornai’s First Shoe Collaboration with Category Leader Naturalizer Drops (Photo: Business Wire)

The original collection of nine styles includes mules, platform heels and flats in a palette of whites, nudes, metallics, black and Pnina Pink in luxurious lace, pristine satin, and fine glitters. Tornai designed the collection with signature details such as voluptuous bows, bold crystal embellishments, and delicate lace. Personalization is also part of the collection, with handwritten messages from Tornai on the sole of each shoe.

“These shoes carry a message of love with every step that my bride takes toward her future with the love of her life,” said Tornai of the collaboration, adding, “At Naturalizer, I found the most professional and talented people in the industry, who have helped me create my beautiful shoe collection with all their knowledge and passion. When I saw the quality of the shoes and felt how comfortable they are, I knew instantly that that was the feeling I wanted to share with my brides around the world. The smile on your face starts at the tips of your toes, and there is no smile more beautiful than that of a happy bride on her wedding day!”

The collection ranges in price from $200 - $325 and is available now on Naturalizer.com. Beginning on March 26, the collection will be sold through select retailers including Nordstrom, Kleinfeld Bridal, Dillard's, Von Maur and Zappos.

“We are so excited to launch the Pnina Tornai for Naturalizer shoe collection at Kleinfeld Bridal,” said Marissa Rubinetti, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Kleinfeld Bridal. “The shoe designs are exquisite and are the perfect complement to our Pnina gowns. All uniquely designed with the essence of Pnina style, the shoes will be a sure hit with our brides.”

“We have experienced growth in bridal and occasion footwear for the past two years,” said John Malpiedi, senior vice president and general manager of Naturalizer, referencing the brand’s move up seven positions in a year to third in the women’s dress footwear market in calendar 2022, according to NPD data.1 “Built on the brand’s promise ‘For Every Woman,’ Naturalizer continues to drive size inclusivity for the industry and we have our sights set on innovating the wedding/occasion category even further by marrying our timeless designs and world-class comfort with a partner who has made countless brides’ dreams come true.”

Naturalizer and Tornai were proud to debut the collection at Tornai’s electrifying New York Bridal Fashion Week couture runway show in October 2022. The capsule planned for fall 2023 is expected to be previewed alongside Tornai’s next bridal collection in April 2023.

More information on the new Pnina Tornai x Naturalizer collection can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.naturalizer.com%2Fwedding-shop-pnina-tornai.

For more information or press inquiries, contact Kelly Malone at [email protected].

1Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, women’s fashion footwear category, occasion: dress, based on U.S. dollar sales, 2021-2022

About Pnina Tornai:

With over 20 years of experience, bridal designer Pnina Tornai has established herself as one of the leading names in bridal fashion and eveningwear couture. Her signature designs include sheer corsets, extraordinary lace work, high-end fabrications and crystal embellishments. In recent years, Tornai has expanded into fine jewelry with a collection of engagement rings, weddings bands and fashion jewelry available exclusively at Jared. Tornai has generated a global fan base and following as an influencer in fashion, bridal and lifestyle, and has appeared in 18 seasons of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress and a variety of other television programs in the US and worldwide. www.pninatornai.com

About Naturalizer:

Our passion is our purpose. To bring women a better shoe. In fact, Naturalizer was the first to create shoes designed specifically for a woman’s foot. Our legendary emphasis on fit and elegant simplicity launched a brand that became known as “the shoe with the beautiful fit.” Since 1927, we’ve crafted beautiful and modern styles that look and feel exceptional, inside and out. www.naturalizer.com

About Caleres:

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands that include Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Vionic, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Lifestride, and more. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005492/en/

