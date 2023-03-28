CVD Equipment to Announce 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV), a leading provider of chemical vapor deposition systems, announced today that it will release its 2022 fourth quarter and year end results after markets close on Monday, March 27, 2022.

CVD Management will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) that day. To participate in the live conference call, please dial toll free (877) 407-2991 or International (201) 389-0925. A telephone replay will be available for 7 days. To access the replay, dial (877) 660-6853 or international (201) 612-7415. The replay passcode is 13736698.

A live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the company's website at www.cvdequipment.com%2Fevents. The archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately two hours following the end of the live event.

About CVD Equipment Corporation

CVD+Equipment+Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, gas and chemical delivery control systems, and other equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for industrial applications and research. Our products are used in production environments as well as research and development centers, both academic and corporate. Major target markets include high power electronics (silicon carbide), EV battery materials / energy storage (carbon nanotubes) and aerospace & defense (ceramic matrix composites). Through its application laboratory, the Company allows customers the option to bring their process tools to our laboratory and to work collaboratively with our scientists and engineers to optimize process performance.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by CVD Equipment Corporation) contains statements that are forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements, “as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward looking information involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or anticipated by management. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among other factors, market and business conditions, the success of CVD Equipment Corporation’s growth and sales strategies, the possibility of customer changes in delivery schedules, cancellation of, or failure to receive orders, potential delays in product shipments, delays in obtaining inventory parts from suppliers and failure to satisfy customer acceptance requirements, competition in our existing and potential future product lines of business, including our PVT150 system; our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms if and when needed; uncertainty as to our ability to develop new products for the high power electronics market; uncertainty as to our future profitability; uncertainty as to any future expansion of the Company; uncertainty as to our ability to adequately obtain raw materials and components from foreign markets in light of geopolitical developments; and the continued effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations (including with respect to supply chain disruptions), and those of our customers, suppliers and other third parties and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For forward-looking statements in this release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligations to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

