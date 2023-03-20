CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS' GENERAL COUNSEL ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

16 hours ago
PR Newswire

STAMFORD, Conn., March 20, 2023

Rick Dykhouse to Continue to Serve as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary until a Successor is Appointed

STAMFORD, Conn., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today announced that Rick Dykhouse plans to retire as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary after 17 years with Charter. Mr. Dykhouse will continue to serve as Charter's General Counsel through the Company's search for his successor. Following that appointment, Mr. Dykhouse will remain as Executive Counsel to support the transition reporting to Chris Winfrey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Rick has played a significant role in Charter's transformation and growth story – including its reorganization in 2009, the acquisitions of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks, and the largest-ever integration of cable companies," said Mr. Winfrey. "I am grateful for Rick's leadership, advice and sound judgment over the years and pleased that he will continue to assist us throughout the transition to his successor."

Mr. Dykhouse joined Charter in May 2006 as Vice President, Senior Counsel and led the corporate and the securities law team through the period leading up to and following Charter's successful restructuring. In 2009, he became Vice President and Corporate Secretary and was later appointed General Counsel of Charter in 2011 and Executive Vice President in 2013.

"It has been an honor to lead Charter's legal department in what has been an amazing transformation of Charter over my years of service," said Mr. Dykhouse. "While my legal career has been a rewarding journey, I am looking forward to investing more of my time and energy in the philanthropic work my wife and I have enjoyed and devoting more time to my family."

ABOUT CHARTER
Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

