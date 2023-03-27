5 Agriculture Stocks Gurus Are Fortifying for Spring

Stocks to consider as investors kick off the first day of spring

James Li
2 hours ago
Summary
  • The vernal equinox marks the beginning of astrological spring in the northern hemisphere.
  • People can celebrate the beginning the spring by going out for a walk or planting a garden.
  • GuruFocus’ Aggregated Portfolio of Gurus listed several agriculture stocks broadly held by gurus.
As investors kick off the beginning of spring, five agriculture stocks broadly held by gurus as of the fourth-quarter 2022 13F equity portfolio filing date include Corteva Inc. (

CTVA, Financial), The Mosaic Co. (MOS, Financial), The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. (SMG, Financial), FMC Crop. (FMC, Financial) and Nutrien Ltd. (NTR, Financial) according to the Aggregated Portfolio of Gurus, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

1637627850305605632.png

The vernal equinox, which takes place around March 20, marks the beginning of astrological spring in the northern hemisphere. People can celebrate the start of spring by planting new seeds in their garden or going out for a walk and taking note of seasonal changes.

As such, investors may find opportunities in agriculture stocks that are most broadly held by gurus. GuruFocus’ Aggregated Portfolio allows users to view the stocks with the highest number of gurus owning shares for the entire market or sector.

The trades and holdings discussed in this article are based on fourth-quarter 2022 13F equity portfolio filings. Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Corteva

Seventeen gurus own shares of Corteva (

CTVA, Financial) with a combined weight of 4.14%.

1637639753421590528.png

Shares of Corteva traded around $57.56, showing the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.02 as of Monday.

1637641615503822848.png

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company develops new seed and crop chemicals products. Corteva has a GF Score of 73 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10, a growth rank of 3 out of 10 and a rank of 5 out of 10 for profitability and GF Value.

1637644565953417216.png

Corteva’s high financial strength is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a cash-to-debt ratio that outperforms more than 65% of global competitors and a Beneish M-score that signals little or no earnings manipulation.

1637675577773166592.png

Gurus with holdings in Corteva include

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss.

1637667955179294720.png

Mosaic

Thirteen gurus own shares of Mosaic (

MOS, Financial) with a combined weight of 3.80%.

1637670268967096320.png

Shares of Mosaic traded around $43.61, showing the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.68 as of Monday.

1637700936753254400.png

The Tampa, Florida-based phosphate and potash producer has a GF Score of 86 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a growth rank of 6 out of 10 and a rank of 7 out of 10 for momentum and financial strength.

1637671479346761728.png

The company’s high profitability is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 9 out of 9, a return on equity that outperforms approximately 81% of global competitors and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 30.80% per year on average over the past five years.

1637684356149448704.png

Gurus with holdings in Mosaic include

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)’s GMO and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies.

1637686446905135104.png

Scotts Miracle Gro

Eleven gurus own shares of Scotts Miracle Gro (

SMG, Financial) with a combined weight of 1.57%.

1637700049519546368.png

Shares of Scotts Miracle Gro traded around $71.25 on Monday. GuruFocus’ GF Value Line labeled the Marysville, Ohio-based gardening company a possible value trap based on the company’s low price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.55 and poor financial strength rank of 3 out of 10.

1637702405493657600.png

Scotts Miracle Gro’s low financial strength is driven by several warning signs, which include a poor Piotroski F-score of 3 out of 9, a low Altman Z-score of 1.72 and an interest coverage ratio that underperforms over 92% of global competitors.

1637705266340335616.png

Despite low financial strength, Scotts Miracle Gro's GF Score of 80 out of 100 is driven by a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a growth rank of 5 out of 10 and a rank of 8 out of 10 for profitability and GF Value.

1637705826833567744.png

Gurus with holdings in Scotts Miracle Gro include

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments and Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio)’s Olstein Capital Management.

1637706867884986368.png

FMC

Ten gurus own shares of FMC (

FMC, Financial) with a combined weighting of 11.27%.

1637707519067459584.png

Shares of FMC traded around $118.86, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.87 as of Monday.

1637707792896790528.png

The Philadelphia-based crop chemical company has a GF Score of 92 out of 100 based on a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 7 out of 10 and a rank of 9 out of 10 for momentum, growth and profitability.

1637708229448339456.png

Gurus with holdings in FMC include

Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) and Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio)’ Glenview Capital Management.

1637710096421130240.png

Nutrien

Ten gurus own shares of Nutrien (

NTR, Financial) with a combined weight of 7.03%.

1637711138915389440.png

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based fertilizer company has a GF Score of 86 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 7 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 2 out of 10.

1637711777842106368.png

Gurus with holdings in Nutrien include Dodge & Cox and

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio).

1637712860350025728.png

