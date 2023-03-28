Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Amgen Inc. ( AMGN) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Amgen securities ( AMGN) between July 29, 2020 and April 27, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Amgen class action lawsuit alleges that the company made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose its outstanding tax liabilities owed to the US government, which were much higher than what investors had been led to believe. The lawsuit claims that Amgen did not comply with accounting rules and regulations and was exposed to severe financial penalties from the IRS. In August 2021, Amgen disclosed outstanding tax liabilities sought by the IRS for tax years 2010-2012, and in April 2022, the company disclosed additional outstanding tax liabilities sought by the IRS for tax years 2013-2015, which led to a decline in the company's stock price. Amgen is currently under examination by the IRS and various tax jurisdictions for similar issues in later years, and the ultimate outcome of the tax matters could have a material adverse effect on the company's operations.

