TORONTO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) has released a new template for its supplementary financial information package. The template aligns with financial disclosure changes related to the adoption of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9, which began on January 1, 2023.

The updated supplementary financial information template and an overview of the key changes are available at https://www.sunlife.com/en/investors/.

Sun Life will release its Q1 financial results under the adoption of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 on May 11, 2023 after markets close.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.33 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Sun Life Media and Investor Relations contacts:

Rajani Kamath

Yaniv Bitton

Associate Vice-President

Vice-President, Head of Investor

Corporate Communications

Relations & Capital Markets

647-515-7514

416-979-6496

[email protected]

[email protected]

