Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming May 8, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Credit Suisse Group AG (“Credit Suisse” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CS) securities between December 1, 2022 and February 17, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Credit Suisse investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On February 9, 2023, Credit Suisse released its 2022 financial results, reporting customer outflows of 110.5 billion Swiss francs in the final three months of 2022. On this news, Credit Suisse’s ADS price fell $0.56, or 15.6%, to close at $3.02 per ADS on February 9, 2023.

Then, on February 21, 2023, Reuters reported that Credit Suisse’s Chairman Axel Lehmann was facing a probe regarding comments made during an interview in early December, in which he claimed that customer outflows had “basically stopped.”

On this news, Credit Suisse’s ADS price fell $0.10, or 3.3%, to close at $2.92 per ADS on February 21, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) contrary to Defendant Lehmann’s representations in December 2022, the sharp increase in customer outflows Credit Suisse began experiencing in October 2022 remained ongoing; (2) accordingly, Credit Suisse had downplayed the impact of the Company’s recent series of quarterly losses and risk and compliance failures on liquidity and its ability to retain client funds; (3) as a result, Credit Suisse had overstated the Company’s financial position and/or prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Credit Suisse securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 8, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005675/en/