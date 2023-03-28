Walker & Dunlop Announces Its New, All-Female Led, Small Balance Lending Leadership Team

Author's Avatar
14 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop%2C+Inc. announced today that it has promoted four members of its Small Balance Group (SBG), creating the first all-women-led lending team at Walker & Dunlop. The team will be responsible for setting and executing on the SBG strategic direction in partnership with executive leadership to ensure alignment throughout the organization.

Effective immediately, Alison+Williams+is named senior vice president and Group Head of SBG and will oversee the SBG Production, Underwriting, and Closing teams. Angelica Dichoco, who received her Fannie Mae CU designation last year, will continue leading the SBG Underwriting team as senior vice president and Chief Underwriter. Stephanie Pratt will continue leading the SBG Closing team in her new role as senior vice president of SBG Closing. Melissa Jahnke will manage SBG operations in her new role as Head of Operations.

"This marks the first time in our history that we have an all-women leadership team within the company. It is an important milestone that deserves recognition and celebration," said Steve+Theobald, executive vice president & chief operating officer, Walker & Dunlop. "We are very focused on growing our small balance lending platform and the talent of these leaders will enable us to continue growing market share in the multifamily segment at Walker & Dunlop.”

Over the past few years, the Small Balance Production, Underwriting, and Closing teams have worked together to grow SBG into the business it is today. Because of their hard work and dedication, Walker & Dunlop was the #3 Fannie Mae Multifamily Small Loan lender and the #5 Freddie Mac Optigo® Small Balance Loans lender in 2022.

"This organizational change is significant for several reasons. It helps drive greater alignment, cohesion, agility, and innovation across the SBG team, which will better position us to achieve our goals of driving annual volume to $5 billion by 2025," said Teun van den Dries, executive vice president of GeoPhy. "It also reinforces SBG as Walker & Dunlop’s 'innovation lab,' partnering with WDTech and marketing to stress test efficiencies that can benefit all business lines, ultimately transforming how we originate, underwrite, and close loans across the company.”

Walker & Dunlop, a leader in the multifamily space, was ranked the #1 Fannie Mae DUS® Lender and the #3 Freddie Mac Optigo® Multifamily Lender overall in 2022 and has processed over $4.3 billion in small multifamily loans with both agencies since 2016. For more information on Walker & Dunlop’s small balance lending programs and financing options, please visit our Multifamily+Small+Loans+website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230320005616r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005616/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.