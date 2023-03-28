Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Cognyte Software Ltd. (“Cognyte” or “the Company”) ( CGNT) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Fate securities ( CGNT) between February 2, 2021 to June 28, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Cognyte and some of its officers were accused of making false and/or misleading statements and/or not disclosing that they developed, distributed, and offered reconnaissance tools and services that breached community standards and terms of service of communication network sources and technologies, such as Facebook, during the Class Period. This complaint was filed on March 1, 2023, which exposed Cognyte to substantial financial and reputational risk.

